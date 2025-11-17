HireQuest FY2026 EPS Forecast Lifted by Barrington Research

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for HireQuest in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HireQuest’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut HireQuest from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

HireQuest Price Performance

NASDAQ HQI opened at $9.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.22. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. HireQuest’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HireQuest by 62,604.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HireQuest during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HireQuest by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HireQuest by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

