Home Depot (HD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.84 per share and revenue of $41.0566 billion for the quarter. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS.Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Home Depot to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $362.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.00. The company has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Home Depot by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $454.00 to $421.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.