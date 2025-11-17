Inogen, Inc $INGN Position Lowered by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Inogen by 42.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 444,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 133,258 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the first quarter valued at $314,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 36.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 76,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Inogen Trading Up 0.3%
INGN stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $187.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.83. Inogen, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.91.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.20 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. Inogen has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
