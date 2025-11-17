Insider Buying: Middle Island Resources (ASX:MDI) Insider Acquires A$640,412.19 in Stock

Middle Island Resources Limited (ASX:MDI – Get Free Report) insider David A-Izzeddin purchased 37,671,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$640,412.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.27.

About Middle Island Resources

Middle Island Resources Limited engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral assets in Australia. It explores for copper and gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Barkly project that comprises 16 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 6,918 square kilometers located in the Barkly region of the Northern Territory.

