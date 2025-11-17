Insider Buying: Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP) CEO Acquires $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) CEO Trevor Burgess acquired 50,000 shares of Neptune Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,032,964 shares in the company, valued at $40,659,280. This represents a 2.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NP opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.46. Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.23.

Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Neptune Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. Neptune Insurance has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Neptune Insurance in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neptune Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neptune Insurance stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding.

