Insider Selling: Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Insider Sells $662,509.99 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) insider Khurram Jamil sold 121,117 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $662,509.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,500.13. This represents a 96.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GALT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

