Insider Selling: Nucor (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells $1,049,160.00 in Stock

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) EVP John Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $1,049,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,914. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nucor Trading Up 1.4%

Nucor stock opened at $147.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $158.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.79.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Nucor by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after buying an additional 70,581 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $236,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $5,225,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 26.4% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

