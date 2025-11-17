Insider Selling: Nucor (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells $1,049,160.00 in Stock

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) EVP John Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $1,049,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,914. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nucor Trading Up 1.4%
Nucor stock opened at $147.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $158.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.79.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Nucor by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after buying an additional 70,581 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $236,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $5,225,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 26.4% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
