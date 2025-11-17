Insider Selling: Pantoro (ASX:PNR) Insider Sells A$1,130,140.00 in Stock

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR – Get Free Report) insider Paul Cmrlec sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.14, for a total transaction of A$1,130,140.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $935.83 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58.

About Pantoro

Pantoro Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold mining, processing, and exploration activities in Western Australia. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Halls Creek Project that includes the Nicolsons Mine located in Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

