Insider Selling: Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) VP Sells $1,225,746.63 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PH opened at $830.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $767.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $723.05. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $869.36.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $977.00 price objective (up from $910.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, November 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

