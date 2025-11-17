Insider Selling: ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Director Sells $693,670.72 in Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) Director Brian Jg Pereira sold 255,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $693,670.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,333 shares in the company, valued at $147,785.76. The trade was a 82.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Brian Jg Pereira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Brian Jg Pereira sold 502,136 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $1,190,062.32.

ProKidney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PROK opened at $2.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.75. ProKidney Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $7.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PROK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded ProKidney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProKidney in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProKidney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PROK

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in ProKidney in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ProKidney by 49.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 28,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProKidney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 65,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.