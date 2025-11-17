Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Director Sells $546,308.50 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) Director Emma Reeve sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $546,308.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,617. This trade represents a 52.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Emma Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Emma Reeve sold 15,666 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,088,787.00.

On Friday, October 3rd, Emma Reeve sold 25,562 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $1,686,069.52.

On Thursday, September 11th, Emma Reeve sold 15,705 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $934,447.50.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $75.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.60. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $76.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.39. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 106.31%. The company had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,419,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,161,000 after buying an additional 632,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,347,000 after acquiring an additional 541,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,497,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,252,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after purchasing an additional 471,586 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

