Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Sells $1,301,400.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Goldsmith sold 20,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $1,301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 247,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,128,445.41. The trade was a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $67.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 54.5% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,639,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 109,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RVMD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.