Insider Selling: Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) CAO Sells $580,860.00 in Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CAO John Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $580,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,060. This represents a 34.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $203.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.25. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $151.81 and a 12 month high of $216.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the second quarter valued at $347,194,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wabtec by 2,220.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 706,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Wabtec by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,033,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,146,000 after purchasing an additional 682,048 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,612,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 76.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,534,000 after buying an additional 532,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.78.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

