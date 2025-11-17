Insider Selling: Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) CAO Sells $580,860.00 in Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CAO John Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $580,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,060. This represents a 34.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Wabtec Price Performance
Shares of WAB stock opened at $203.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.25. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $151.81 and a 12 month high of $216.10.
Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Wabtec Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Wabtec
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the second quarter valued at $347,194,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wabtec by 2,220.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 706,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Wabtec by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,033,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,146,000 after purchasing an additional 682,048 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,612,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 76.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,534,000 after buying an additional 532,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.78.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WAB
Wabtec Company Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wabtec
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- What is a support level?
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.