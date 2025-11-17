Integra Resources FY2026 EPS Forecast Lifted by Desjardins

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Integra Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Integra Resources from $3.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Integra Resources Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $2.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $497.10 million, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.83. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 33.9% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Integra Resources by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Integra Resources by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

