Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 71.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

PXH opened at $26.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.