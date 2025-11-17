iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $199.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.79 and a 200 day moving average of $180.14. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $211.98.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

