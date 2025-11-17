Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $86.5160 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 16.35%.The company had revenue of $86.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $89.17 million.

Ituran Location and Control Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $728.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.88. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITRN. Wall Street Zen cut Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 65,502 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 74.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 50,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 32.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 159,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 38,655 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 28.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 108,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 33.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,815 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

