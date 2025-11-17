James Hardie Industries (JHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $1.2957 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.60 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect James Hardie Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

NYSE:JHX opened at $16.73 on Monday. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth about $636,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 95,062.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JHX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of James Hardie Industries from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of James Hardie Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $28.00 target price on shares of James Hardie Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.