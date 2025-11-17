JD.com, Inc. $JD Stock Holdings Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 277,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 1,747.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 424,632 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JD.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho set a $41.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Arete Research set a $41.00 price objective on JD.com in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

JD.com stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

