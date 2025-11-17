JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.8% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 111,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Headland Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Headland Capital LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

JPM stock opened at $303.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $322.25. The company has a market capitalization of $826.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

