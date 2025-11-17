KANZHUN (BZ) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect KANZHUN to post earnings of $0.2885 per share and revenue of $303.0980 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.
KANZHUN Trading Down 1.5%
BZ opened at $20.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45. KANZHUN has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $25.26.
KANZHUN Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a full year 25 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 69.0%. KANZHUN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on BZ
Institutional Trading of KANZHUN
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in KANZHUN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 52.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 315.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KANZHUN Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KANZHUN
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
Receive News & Ratings for KANZHUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KANZHUN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.