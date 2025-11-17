KANZHUN (BZ) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect KANZHUN to post earnings of $0.2885 per share and revenue of $303.0980 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

KANZHUN Trading Down 1.5%

BZ opened at $20.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45. KANZHUN has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

KANZHUN Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a full year 25 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 69.0%. KANZHUN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BZ shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KANZHUN has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BZ

Institutional Trading of KANZHUN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in KANZHUN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 52.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 315.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KANZHUN Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Articles

