Keysight Technologies (KEYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $1.3939 billion for the quarter. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS.Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 24, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $178.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $187.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.92.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.18.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

