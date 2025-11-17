Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:KCHVU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 24th

Kochav Defense Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:KCHVU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, November 24th. Kochav Defense Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 28th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Kochav Defense Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Kochav Defense Acquisition Trading Down 3.4%
Shares of NASDAQ KCHVU opened at $10.38 on Monday. Kochav Defense Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition during the second quarter worth $19,332,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,078,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kochav Defense Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $14,245,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kochav Defense Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,015,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Kochav Defense Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,194,000.
Kochav Defense Acquisition Company Profile
We are a newly organized blank check company originally formed as Cayman Islands exempted company on January 7, 2025 for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
