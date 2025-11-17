L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 137.0% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total value of $4,266,179.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,426 shares in the company, valued at $43,479,447.30. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.63.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

LHX opened at $289.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $308.12. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.15.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

