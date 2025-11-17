La-Z-Boy (LZB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $517.6280 million for the quarter. La-Z-Boy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS.Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $492.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.35%.La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LZB opened at $30.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $48.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LZB. Zacks Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,372 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $120,380.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $130,412.10. The trade was a 48.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 290.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 99.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 141.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 362.6% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

