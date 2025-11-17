Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $80.00 price target on Lattice Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $64.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.06, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.74. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $76.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $133.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 2,593 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $173,082.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 74,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,973,208.75. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,214. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,482 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 66.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,597,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,800,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,139,000 after buying an additional 1,517,395 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,185,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,083,000 after buying an additional 1,390,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

