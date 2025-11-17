Leerink Partnrs Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Neurogene

Get Neurogene alerts:

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurogene in a report released on Wednesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.91) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.97). The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($4.27) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGNE. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Neurogene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Neurogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Neurogene stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $324.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.64. Neurogene has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $39.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurogene by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Neurogene by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Neurogene by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Neurogene by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurogene by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

