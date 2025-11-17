Lifesci Capital Comments on Surrozen FY2025 Earnings

Get Surrozen alerts:

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Surrozen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Lifesci Capital analyst P. Dolezal expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.12) per share for the year. Lifesci Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Surrozen’s current full-year earnings is ($8.49) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Surrozen’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.41) EPS.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($2.44). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Surrozen had a negative net margin of 2,909.10% and a negative return on equity of 4,055.04%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surrozen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surrozen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRZN

Surrozen Price Performance

NASDAQ SRZN opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $111.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.64. Surrozen has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

Institutional Trading of Surrozen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Surrozen by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the first quarter worth $524,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the second quarter worth $536,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the third quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Surrozen by 37.1% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surrozen

(Get Free Report)

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.