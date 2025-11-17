Lifesci Capital Comments on Surrozen FY2025 Earnings

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZNFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Surrozen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Lifesci Capital analyst P. Dolezal expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.12) per share for the year. Lifesci Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Surrozen’s current full-year earnings is ($8.49) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Surrozen’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.41) EPS.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($2.44). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Surrozen had a negative net margin of 2,909.10% and a negative return on equity of 4,055.04%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surrozen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surrozen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Surrozen Price Performance

NASDAQ SRZN opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $111.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.64. Surrozen has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

Institutional Trading of Surrozen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Surrozen by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the first quarter worth $524,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the second quarter worth $536,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the third quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Surrozen by 37.1% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surrozen

(Get Free Report)

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN)

