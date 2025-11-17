Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Burling Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $182.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.18 and a one year high of $248.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $243.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target (down previously from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.