Medtronic (MDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect Medtronic to post earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $8.8561 billion for the quarter. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS.Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDT opened at $95.92 on Monday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $99.37. The company has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $31,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

