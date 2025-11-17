Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Holdings Lifted by Blue Investment Partners LLC

Blue Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 4.7% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.2% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total value of $325,596.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,721 shares in the company, valued at $16,860,951. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total value of $326,227.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,044. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,689,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $609.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $713.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $706.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.