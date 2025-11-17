MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MYRG. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MYR Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $205.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

MYR Group Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $229.44 on Monday. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $97.72 and a 52-week high of $241.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.19.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.72 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Don A. Egan sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total transaction of $676,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,019.80. This trade represents a 33.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 176.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in MYR Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,922,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

