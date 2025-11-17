MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MYRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MYR Group from $205.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MYR Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

MYR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $229.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.19. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $97.72 and a 1 year high of $241.13.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 2.78%.The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MYR Group

In other news, COO Don A. Egan sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total value of $676,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,019.80. This represents a 33.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in MYR Group by 44.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

