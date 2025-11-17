National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.9091.

Get National Vision alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on National Vision from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on National Vision from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price target on shares of National Vision and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EYE

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 137,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $3,342,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 544,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,862.35. The trade was a 20.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 100.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 66,015 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period.

National Vision Price Performance

EYE opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. National Vision has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -789.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.98 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.