Natl Bk Canada Issues Negative Forecast for CAE Earnings

CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Natl Bk Canada cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Natl Bk Canada analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Natl Bk Canada also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CAE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on CAE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of CAE opened at $26.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CAE has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $897.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. CAE had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CAE during the second quarter worth $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CAE by 360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CAE by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

