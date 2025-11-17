Noble Financial Boosts Earnings Estimates for InPlay Oil

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Noble Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IPO. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded InPlay Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on InPlay Oil from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InPlay Oil presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$15.25.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

TSE IPO opened at C$12.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.64. The firm has a market cap of C$359.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$6.54 and a 1 year high of C$13.73.

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -720.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Darren W. Dittmer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,071,728. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Douglas Bartole sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.38, for a total transaction of C$87,500.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 341,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,889,797.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 10,389 shares of company stock valued at $120,251 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp is oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations are focused on a concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.