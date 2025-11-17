Noble Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for EuroDry

Get EuroDry alerts:

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EuroDry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 14th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for EuroDry’s current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for EuroDry’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). EuroDry had a negative net margin of 21.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised EuroDry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

EuroDry Trading Up 0.3%

EDRY opened at $13.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $16.14.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

Featured Stories

