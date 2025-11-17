Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOMD opened at $12.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $881.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.75 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 47.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOMD. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

