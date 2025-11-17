Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.29. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTIC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 1,124.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Stories

