Northland Capmk Predicts Reduced Earnings for Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Serve Robotics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 13th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.64) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.35). The consensus estimate for Serve Robotics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Serve Robotics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SERV. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price target on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

SERV opened at $9.34 on Monday. Serve Robotics has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $559.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after buying an additional 521,945 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,109,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 112,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 176.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 560,361 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth $8,840,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 751,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,905 shares during the period.

In other Serve Robotics news, COO Touraj Parang sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $65,514.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,344,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,445,203.34. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Euan Abraham sold 3,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $45,766.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,034.56. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 424,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,772 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

