Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

NUE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $147.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.46 and a 200-day moving average of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.77. Nucor has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $158.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $303,594.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,364,533.18. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $1,049,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,914. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 24,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,149 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Nucor by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Nucor by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

