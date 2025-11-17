Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Nucor Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NUE stock opened at $147.80 on Monday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $158.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.46 and a 200 day moving average of $134.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $303,594.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,364,533.18. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $1,367,873.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,661 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,436.08. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,133 shares of company stock worth $3,624,149. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of Nucor by 53.8% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

