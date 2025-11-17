NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Dudley Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Dudley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,880 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 6.2% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 224,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after buying an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 25.3% in the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,747,000 after buying an additional 86,466 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $135,871,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co increased its position in NVIDIA by 18.8% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 10,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $190.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.35. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Melius Research set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.15.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

