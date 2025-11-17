NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Boosted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 301,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 5.0% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $47,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $1,163,288,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. President Capital boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.15.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $190.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.