Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $76.5130 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 626,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after buying an additional 469,328 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 221.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 388,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 267,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 886,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 181,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 468,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 119,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 904,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 62,158 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

