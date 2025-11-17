Patriot Batry FY2026 EPS Raised by Raymond James Financial

Get Patriot Batry alerts:

Patriot Batry (TSE:PME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Patriot Batry in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PME. Cormark raised shares of Patriot Batry to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Patriot Batry to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patriot Batry has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of TSE PME opened at C$3.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.28. Patriot Batry has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$4.30.

The Corporations investment objective is to provide Shareholders with long-term capital appreciation. The assets of the Corporation are invested in a Portfolio consisting primarily of securities of issuers that are engaged in the production and/or exploration of metal and minerals, with a current focus on gold issuers.

