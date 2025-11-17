Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

PFIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Peoples Financial Services Trading Up 0.7%

Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $47.41 on Monday. Peoples Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $3.19. The firm had revenue of $65.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter worth $2,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

