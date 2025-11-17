Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFIS. Hovde Group cut their target price on Peoples Financial Services from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFIS

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $47.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $473.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $3.19. The company had revenue of $65.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. Research analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 1,338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 434.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 59.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.