Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on PBR. Zacks Research lowered Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Up 1.0%
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 billion. Research analysts predict that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 74.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period.
About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
