Pharvaris FY2025 EPS Estimate Increased by Leerink Partnrs

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pharvaris in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.38) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.64). The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PHVS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pharvaris from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pharvaris from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Pharvaris from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on PHVS

Pharvaris Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of -2.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 27.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter.

About Pharvaris

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.